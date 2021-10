Naht die Corona-Dämmerung?

Franz Bettinger 19. Oktober 2021 23:49

@ML, beurteilen Sie selbst, was von diesem geleakten Dokument zu halten ist (vielleicht wissen Sie mehr) und ob hier darauf hingewiesen werden soll.

An eyeopener, if true. Well, it's what we always thought. In the leaked video (released on June 22nd, 2021) Neil Ferguson stresses (among other things) the importance of the compliance of the masses (2:35) and announces (3:00) the WEF's time table (like for a massive global inflation in 2024 / 25). N. Ferguson is the guy from Imperial College who published the huge death figures at the outset of the plandemic.

2 things: Boris Johnson announced a U.K. Freedom Day on July 19th, and the things in the report did not (!) happen. N. Ferguson officially resigned from Imperial College 6 May 2020, but he is actually still a member of it and here in the video he is sounding like he is in charge. Anyway, here is the leaked letter about NWO's future control plans: https://rumble.com/viww3n-leaked-docs-on-permament-lockdown-of-uk-in-3-weeks.html?fbclid=IwAR2SYM54nLwug5YWbzQ_uBvoYZ7oCqVUsianMkF7A2JuIL3Qi___9fJdnwM

ML: Schaut nach einem Fake aus.